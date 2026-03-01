444 flights expected to be cancelled on March 1 over airspace closures: DGCA

New Delhi: After a massive disruption due to airspace closures across Iran and several Middle Eastern countries, 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on March 1, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on February 28.

In a post on X, DGCA said that “major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation”.

“Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground,” said the aviation regulator.

The DGCA informed that the Ministry’s Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to closely monitor passenger concerns and facilitate prompt redressal.

On February 28, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period ensuring necessary support to affected passengers.

DGCA is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations.

All stakeholders are working in coordination to ensure orderly handling of affected passengers and timely assistance to all concerned travellers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed all Indian airlines operating international services to continuously monitor airspace advisories, Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs), and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities to ensure passenger safety in the wake of the massive military operation launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday.

“Following the airspace restrictions imposed in the Middle East, airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures,” according to the Civil Aviation Ministry statement.

“The safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation to ensure safe, orderly, and efficient air operations. The situation is under constant watch. Further updates will follow as necessary,” the statement said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines for ground handling, parking bays, passenger amenities, crew logistics and immigration support, as necessary.