6 trains with 7,841 migrants leave B’luru for other states



Bengaluru: Six special trains to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand ferrying 7,841 passengers to their native places amid the extended Covid-19 lockdown left the city on Monday, an official said.

“The sixth and last train departed from Malur to Bokaro, Jharkhand, at 9:46 p.m. with 1,540 passengers, including 25 children,” said a South Western Railway (SWR) official.

Monday’s first train to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, left from the Chikka Bannavara station in the city’s eastern suburb at 4:55 p.m. with 1,519 passengers, including women and children.

The second special train left Malur on the city’s outskirts to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal at 5:30 p.m. with 1,419 passengers.

Later, the third special train from Chikka Bannavara to Lucknow departed at 6:35 p.m. with 1,200 passengers.

The fourth special train to Barauni, Bihar, left at 7:52 p.m. with 1,520 passengers from Malur.

The fifth special train on Monday left Chikka Bannavara at 8 p.m. for Una in Himachal Pradesh with 643 passengers.

All the passengers were moved in buses to the departing stations, and were medically screened as they maintained physical distancing.

The Union Home Ministry has permitted stranded people, including migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims, to return to their native places in other states by special trains since May 1.