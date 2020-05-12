Spread the love



















Karnataka for curbs only in containment areas



Bengaluru: Having controlled coronavirus spread to the extent possible, Karnataka wants lockdown restrictions to continue even after May 17 in containment zones and lift them in other areas, which are free from the infection, an official said on Monday.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state would like to do away with red, orange and green zones in all the districts and strictly cordon off containment areas,” the official told IANS after the interaction of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister through video conferencing earlier in the day.

The state also wants the the sealed-off containment areas or zones to be limited to 50-100 metres around known clusters.

“Commercial activities, including public transport, should be allowed in non-containment zones in the 30 districts,” said the official.

The state, however, favoured extension of ban on domestic and international travel till month-end to contain the virus spread.

Karnataka has also decided to place all foreign returnees in 14-day institutional quarantine and allow them to go home only if they test negative.

The southern state has reported 862 Covid positive cases till date, with 404 active cases, 426 discharged and 31 deaths since March 10, keeping Karnataka at the medium position among the most-affected states in the country.

“The state government has also decided to quarantine inter-state returnees and test them before allowing into their city, town or village across the state,” the official state.

All these returnees should have a health clearance certificate from the local authority or designated hospital of the place they are coming through the inter-state border for mandatory quarantine.

“The state has also favoured resumption of all economic activities in stand-alone establishments with restriction on malls, cinema halls, dining facilities and centrally air-conditioned buildings,” the official added.