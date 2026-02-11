6th Dr. B S Sajjan Endowment Oration Held at KMC Mangalore

Mangalore: The Department of Community Medicine at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, successfully hosted the 6th Dr. B S Sajjan Endowment Oration on February 10, 2026. The event, held at the Medical Education Unit AV Hall, Light House Hill Road, brought together faculty members, postgraduate students, and healthcare professionals for a day of insightful discussions on public health, with a particular focus on geriatric care.

The program commenced at 9:30 AM with an invocation, followed by a welcome address by Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore. Dr. Unnikrishnan emphasized the critical role of the endowment oration in promoting dialogue and advancing research in the field of public health.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Mangalore Campus; Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, KMC Mangalore; Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Bhardwaj, Director, ICMR–NIIRNCD, Jodhpur; Dr. Prasanna Mithra P, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore (Organizing Chairperson); and Dr. Mithun, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore (Organizing Secretary).

The formal inauguration included the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge. Dr. Prasanna Mithra P provided an overview of the Department of Community Medicine, highlighting its contributions to the community. Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, delivered the chief guest address, underscoring the importance of translating academic research into practical and effective public health strategies.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Bhardwaj, who was presented with the Dr. B S Sajjan Endowment Award in recognition of his significant contributions to public health. Dr. Bhardwaj subsequently delivered the endowment oration on the theme: “Unheard Voices: Screening Elderly Population in India, Learnings from Thar.” His insightful lecture addressed the challenges and opportunities inherent in geriatric screening within underserved regions of India, drawing upon his field-based research in the Thar region. He proposed practical approaches to enhance healthcare services for the elderly, which were very well received by the audience. The session was chaired by Dr. Chakrapani M, Medical Superintendent, KMCH Attavar.

Dr. Mithun, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries, speakers, and participants for their contributions to the success of the event. Following this, attendees engaged in informal interaction and networking during a high tea session.

The afternoon session featured a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program led by Dr. Haroon H, Assistant Professor, Department of General Medicine, KMC Mangalore. Dr. Haroon presented a talk on “Harmonizing law and ethics in geriatric advance care: planning a dignified exit.” His lecture explored the ethical and legal considerations surrounding geriatric care and concluded with an engaging interactive discussion with the participants.

The successful execution of the 6th Dr. B. S. Sajjan Endowment Oration was attributed to the collaborative efforts of the organizing committee, under the leadership of Dr. Prasanna Mithra P and Dr. Mithun, along with the dedicated faculty members, postgraduate students, and supporting staff of the Department of Community Medicine. Dr. Uma N. S. and Dr. Pulastya Gangopadhyay, postgraduate students from the Department of Community Medicine, served as masters of the ceremony, ensuring the smooth progression of the program.

The 6th Dr. B. S. Sajjan Endowment Oration concluded on a high note, reaffirming the importance of addressing geriatric health issues and promoting evidence-based public health practices. The Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore, remains dedicated to fostering academic excellence and leadership in the field of public health.