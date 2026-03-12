Two Arrested for Selling Ganja; One Accused Absconding

Mangaluru: Ullal Police have arrested two persons on charges of selling ganja within the jurisdiction of the Ullal Police Station in Mangaluru city and seized narcotic substances along with other materials.

On March 12, 2026, a team of officers and staff from Ullal Police Station received credible information that three individuals — Altaf from Manjeshwar in Kerala, Sheikh Arbaz from Uppala, and Rasheed Alwin — were selling the narcotic substance ganja at a public place near the Gownd area of Bagambila in Kotekar village, Ullal taluk. They were allegedly supplying the drug to their customers, including college students, for high prices.

Acting on the tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the spot and apprehended two of the accused. The police seized 1 kg 110 grams of ganja worth approximately Rs 51,500, Rs 520 in cash, a Redmi mobile phone, a Vivo mobile phone, and other items.

During the raid, the accused Altaf reportedly escaped from the spot on a scooter, police said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station (Crime No. 49/2026) under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.