787 people caught for drunk driving in Hyderabad, Cyberabad limits

Hyderabad: As many as 787 people have been caught for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the special weekend drive in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates, police said on Sunday.

While 506 drivers were apprehended during the two-day drive in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 281 offenders.

Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a two-day special drive on February 27 and February 28 against drunken driving to ensure road safety. During the special drive, a total of 506 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Of them, 401 were two-wheeler riders, 47 were three-wheeler drivers, 57 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. A total of 104 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml.

The police registered 214 cases for BAC levels ranging from 51 to 100. Another 105 cases booked for BAC level of 101-150 and 43 cases for BAC levels ranging from 151-200.

A total of 24 offenders were found to have BAC levels ranging from 201 to 250, six had BAC levels of 251-300 and 10 case were booked for BAC levels above 300.

Joint Commissioner of Police said that there will be zero tolerance on drunk and drive violations and this special drive will continue. He requested the commuters to cooperate with the traffic Police.

Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 281 offenders.

A total of 224 offenders were riding two-wheelers. Eight were three-wheeler drivers. Police said 42 violators were driving four-wheelers. Seven others were driving heavy vehicles.

Police said 246 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 19 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 16 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

In the last week (Feb 23-28) a total of 218 drunk driving cases were disposed in courts. Thirteen persons were jailed and fined, five persons asked to pay fine and do social service while only fine was imposed on remaining 200.

Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.