80–90 MLAs want Shivakumar as Karnataka CM: Congress MLA amid leadership tussle

Ramanagar: Amid the leadership tussle in Karnataka, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Thursday claimed that around 80 to 90 MLAs in the grand old party want Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar to become Chief Minister.

Shivakumar’s loyalist Hussain said that many legislators believe that the former deserves the Chief Minister’s post as recognition for his struggles and hard work.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagar, Hussain said, “It is good in terms of governance and also important in view of the upcoming elections. Against this backdrop, we are demanding the Chief Minister’s post for Shivakumar. This is what I know. I do not know who is identifying with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Likewise, we do not know who is identifying with Shivakumar.”

“All 140 MLAs are hoping for a change, and around 80 to 90 MLAs are discussing the issue of a leadership change. We are all supporting Shivakumar,” he stated.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Congress leadership has taken serious note of the foreign tour undertaken by some Congress MLAs believed to be close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The party’s Karnataka in-charge and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has reportedly sought the names of the MLAs who were part of the trip.

The sources said the foreign tour was organised to defuse the leadership buzz in the state. They also noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah began budget preparatory meetings much earlier, immediately after the special session, in this context. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar remained absent from a meeting related to his portfolios, stating that he had obtained prior permission.

Surjewala has sought details regarding the nature of the foreign trip, whether the MLAs are aligned with any particular camp, and whether the tour was undertaken for political reasons.

State Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh said that a few leaders had asked him to join them on the foreign trip, but he declined. He clarified that the trip was not organised by his ministry.

Responding to the issue of legislators undertaking a foreign tour, Siddaramaiah had said that the MLAs and MLCs are travelling abroad at their own expense.

Meanwhile, hinting at a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Shivakumar, State Congress President, said he had met leaders at 10 Janpath in New Delhi, the residence of Sonia Gandhi, and added that “time will give the answer”.

After visiting Sonia Gandhi’s residence, when Shivakumar was asked whether he had met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Rahul Gandhi, he replied, “I have come to 10 Janpath. There is no necessity for me to disclose whom I have met and why I have met them. I am not ready to carry out politics standing on the street. We have met our national leadership and discussed everything that needed to be discussed. That’s it.”