‘A Gift From Me, and Me Alone’: On 78th Birthday, Msgr. Leslie Shenoy Dedicates Rs 1.2 Crore Senior Citizen Home in Puttur

Puttur: In an extraordinary act of personal philanthropy, Rev. Msgr. Leslie Shenoy today, on his 78th birthday, gifted a new sanctuary for the elderly to the catholic community of Puttur, Mangalore, and beyond. Msgr. Leslie Shenoy’s Senior Citizen Home, a state-of-the-art facility built from his life’s savings, was blessed and inaugurated in a ceremony filled with emotion and gratitude.

The inaugural events began as Dr. Sr Florine Mathias, administrator of Fr. Patrao Hospital, unveiled the ceremonial plaque. The symbolic red ribbon was cut by Rev. Sr Jeyarani Arulanandu, Provincial Superior, officially opening the doors to what will be a haven of “love, care, and dignity.”

During the blessing, Msgr. Shenoy handed the keys to the facility to the sisters of St. Joseph of Tarbes Convent, who will manage the home. In a moment of poignant clarity, he addressed the gathered crowd, stating, “There are no benefactors for this building. All contributions come from me, me alone, and from my retirement fund.” His words underscored the deeply personal nature of the Rs 1.2 Crore project.

The sentiment was echoed by Sr Janet Cutinha, Superior of St Joseph of Tarbes Convent, who called the home, “a dream realized through God’s blessings. This home will be a place of love, care, and dignity for our elders.”

A celebratory Holy Mass followed, where the theme of selfless giving was beautifully articulated. In a powerful sermon, Rev. Fr. Antony Shera, Parish Priest of Mulki, drew from the life of St Francis of Assisi. “He chose to be poor,” Fr. Shera preached, urging the faithful to become “instruments of peace.” The message resonated deeply, mirroring the day’s events and the quiet generosity of the home’s benefactor.

The celebration was witnessed by a distinguished gathering of clergy and laity, including Rev. Fr Lawrence Mascarenhas, Dean of the Puttur Deanery; Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of Shanthi Kiran Diocesan Pastoral Centre; Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro; Fr Benjamin Pinto, Urwa, and Fr F. X. Gomes. Fr. James D’Souza, Vamanjoor, Fr. Wilson D’Souza, and Rev. Fr. Ashok Rayan Crasta.

The community sisters joyfully celebrated Msgr. Leslie Shenoy’s birthday and gratefully felicitated for his benevolence, goodwill, and generosity.

A Dream of Healing and Heart

For the sisters of St Joseph of Tarbes, the home is the culmination of a long-held vision. “For many decades, our mission and ministry at Fr Patrao Hospital have been dedicated to offering health services and healing with love,” said Dr. Sr Florine Mathias. “We always wanted to have a house for the aged. Today, this dream has been realized through the profound goodness of Msgr. Shenoy.”

The home will initially provide 10 beds, offering compassionate care for Catholic senior citizens, with the potential for future expansion.

A Legacy of Unending Generosity

Msgr. Leslie Shenoy is a name synonymous with philanthropy across the Diocese of Mangalore. His generous support for education, healthcare, and social development has created a lasting legacy of compassion and progress. Beyond this latest gift, he is celebrated for establishing a ₹1 crore scholarship fund under the Catholic Board of Education (CBE) to support young students, a fund he has already pledged to increase by another ₹50 lakhs. His life’s work, crowned by this new home for the aged, stands as a powerful testament to a faith expressed through action, inspiring all who witnessed it today.

Pics & report by Canara Communication Centre