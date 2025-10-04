G Shankar Trust Extends Support to 200 Cancer and 100 Dialysis Patients at KMC Hospital, Attavar

Mangaluru: In a heartfelt gesture to mark the 70th birthday of philanthropist Nadoja Dr. G. Shankar, the G. Shankar Trust extended financial assistance to 114 cancer patients and 56 dialysis patients at KMC Hospital, Attavar.

Led by Mrs. Shamili, daughter of Nadoja Dr. G. Shankar, the trustees of the Trust visited the hospital and were warmly received by the hospital management. To commemorate the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was organised at Sushratha Hall in the presence of patients, doctors, and trustee members, who together conveyed their wishes for Dr. G. Shankar’s continued good health.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Shamili spoke about the inspiration behind this philanthropic initiative and reaffirmed the Trust’s mission of compassion and service. She emphasised that even modest contributions can make a profound difference in the lives of patients.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Harsha Prasad L, Consultant Paediatric Hemato-Oncologist, and Dr. Bhushan Shetty, Consultant Nephrologist, thanked Ms. Shamili and the G. Shankar Trust for their generosity in supporting patients battling cancer and kidney disease.

Continuing its noble tradition, the Trust has sanctioned Rs. 20,000 each to 200 cancer patients and Rs. 10,000 each to 100 dialysis patients at KMC Hospital Attavar, with funds to be directly credited to their bank accounts to ease the burden of treatment expenses.

Founded by Nadoja awardee Dr. G. Shankar, the G. Shankar Family Trust, based in Ambalapadi, Udupi, has been actively engaged in social service for many years. The Trust is well known for its charitable initiatives, particularly in providing aid to cancer and renal patients, and for recognising individuals who have excelled in various fields.