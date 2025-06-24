A.J. Hospital Launches First Type 1 Diabetes Support Group for Children and Families

Mangalore: A.J. Hospital & Research Centre has inaugurated a Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Support Group, marking a significant advancement in the comprehensive care of young patients living with diabetes. The inaugural event took place today in the hospital’s Conference Hall. This support platform is the first of its kind in the region and is designed to cultivate a robust, supportive, and well-informed community consisting of children with Type 1 Diabetes, their parents, and caregivers.

The event commenced at 12 noon with a notable turnout of healthcare professionals, children, families, and members of the public. Dr. Himamshu Acharya delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the critical need for emotional and psychological support in conjunction with clinical care for children managing chronic conditions such as Type 1 Diabetes.

Dr. Amitha P Marla formally inaugurated the support group, commending the hospital for its proactive stance in addressing the emotional and social dimensions of diabetes management. Dr. Santhosh Soans also attended the event and, alongside Dr. Amitha P Marla, delivered a heartfelt guest address. Their remarks underscored the importance of a multidisciplinary and compassionate approach to supporting children with Type 1 Diabetes and their families.

A key highlight of the event was an insightful presentation titled “Caring Without Crumbling: Stress Management for Parents of Children with Type 1 Diabetes,” led by Dr. Neela Bhamy Shenoy. Dr. Shenoy addressed the often-unspoken burdens carried by parents and offered practical tools for fostering resilience and positive caregiving.

An engaging interactive session, facilitated by Dr. Supreetha Shetty and Dr. Himamshu Acharya, allowed children and parents to share their personal experiences, pose questions, and participate in educational activities. This session promoted open communication and provided reassurance among families navigating similar challenges.

The “Blue Santa Programme,” an initiative presented by the Eris Team, added an element of joy and creativity to the event. This program brought smiles to the young attendees, highlighting the potential for healthcare to be fun, festive, and empowering.

The program concluded with a lunch, which provided an opportunity for informal networking between families and healthcare professionals.

A Holistic Approach to Diabetes Management

The newly established Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Support Group is envisioned as an ongoing platform focused on:

Emotional and psychological support

Education on self-care and glycemic control

Peer connection and parent mentoring

Community awareness and advocacy

The initiative’s core message, “Together, we support. Together, we thrive,” reflects its commitment to building a community grounded in empathy, care, and strength.

This pioneering effort by A.J. Hospital & Research Centre establishes a precedent for a more compassionate and comprehensive model of chronic disease management, ensuring that no child or parent feels isolated in their journey.



