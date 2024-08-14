A J Hospital to hold ‘Silver Star Talent Show: Celebrating Senior Citizens in Mangalore’

Mangaluru: A J Hospital & Research Centre, in collaboration with Vayah Vikas, is thrilled to present the Silver Star Talent Show in Mangalore. This event, scheduled for August 17, 2024, at 02:00 PM at Ambedkar Bhavan, Urwa Store, promises to be a vibrant celebration of the creativity and liveliness of our senior citizens. The Silver Star Talent Show is designed to provide a unique platform for seniors to showcase their diverse talents, including instrumental music, dance, and singing.

The significance of this event lies in its mission to promote active aging and social inclusion among the elderly. By offering a stage for seniors to display their skills and passions, the Silver Star Talent Show not only highlights their talents but also fosters a sense of community and engagement. This initiative is a testament to the belief that age is just a number and that creativity and enthusiasm can flourish at any stage of life.

Vayah Vikas is an NGO dedicated to enhancing the lives of senior citizens through various programs focused on overall well-being and community engagement. Our mission is to empower seniors by providing them with the skills and opportunities to stay connected, active, and independent. The nodal centre at A J Hospital, Mangalore, serves as a hub for Vayah Vikas’s activities in the region, offering a range of services and programs designed to support the elderly, including health check-ups, workshops, and social events.

The collaboration between A J Hospital and Vayah Vikas ensures that our senior community receives comprehensive care and opportunities for personal growth. This partnership underscores our commitment to improving the well-being of seniors and creating an inclusive environment where they can thrive.

We invite all seniors to join us at the Silver Star Talent Show and connect with Vayah Vikas and A J Hospital to learn more about our initiatives. Whether you are a participant or a supporter, your presence will make this event even more special. Let’s come together to celebrate the vibrant talents of our elderly community and support their journey toward a fulfilling and active life.

For more details, Please Contact A J Hospital & Research Centre.

ROSHEL MABEN : 9844031165