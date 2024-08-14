Four Arrested in Murder of Notorious Rowdy Sheeter Kadappara Sameer

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested four individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Kadappara Sameer, a notorious rowdy sheeter, who was killed near Kallapu on August 11 night.

The arrested individuals are, Niyaz from Kinya Ullal, Mohammed Naushad from Suratkal, Tanveer from Bajal, and Mohammed Iqbal from Kaup, Udupi

According to sources, on August 11, at around 10 pm, Sameer had come to a restaurant in Kallapu along with his mother, wife, and children for dinner. While he was getting out of the car, a group of men came in a car and tried to attack him with a machete. Sensing danger, Sameer immediately tried to run away from the spot, but the gang chased him for about 500 meters from Kallapu junction and hacked him to death.

In this connection, a case was registered at Ullal police station. Sameer was an accused in the Target Ilyas murder case, and his killing is believed to be a retaliatory act. He had recently been released on bail and was previously attacked by jail inmates in Mangalore Jail.

The police have seized the car used in the crime and registered a case at the Ullal police station. The murder is suspected to be a result of prior enmity.