A New Vision of Care: Blessing and Commissioning of Advanced Radiography System at FMMCH

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has unveiled its latest advancement in patient care. The FLEXAVISION F4 Digital Fluoroscopy System was blessed and commissioned on May 1, 2026. The inauguration coincided with the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Patron Saint of the Diocese of Mangalore and the FMCI Chapel, as well as International Labour Day. This event symbolized the integration of divine grace with progress in medical technology.

The Festal Mass and Rite of Blessing were led by Rev. Fr. Vincent Vinod Saldanha, Manager of Codialbail Press, Yeyyadi, Mangalore. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, and other priests from the Father Muller management concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration. Afterwards, they performed the solemn blessing of the new equipment.

In his address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo dedicated the advanced system to the improved service of patients. He emphasized the enhanced diagnostic efficiency and streamlined radiographic processes that the FLEXAVISION F4 would bring to the institution, ultimately benefiting the growing number of patients seeking care at FMMCH.

Prof. Dr. Ram Shenoy Basti, Head of the Department of Radio-diagnosis & Imaging, formally welcomed the attendees. The event included esteemed medical professionals, such as Prof. Dr. H.B. Suresh, Head of Interventional Radiology, Prof. Dr. Krishna Kiran, faculty members, staff, and postgraduate students. Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, and Rev. Fr. Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of FMHMCH, were also present to offer their blessings and support. Sudhir Kumar Dubey, Assistant Manager of Sales from Shimadzu, the system’s provider, was also in attendance.

Prof. Dr. Basti provided an overview of the Shimadzu FLEXAVISION F4 system, highlighting its status as a state-of-the-art, compact, remote-controlled digital radiography and fluoroscopy (R/F) system, the first of its kind in the region. The system is designed for comprehensive clinical versatility, supporting a range of imaging needs across gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, urological, paediatric, and emergency medicine.

Key features of the FLEXAVISION F4 system include:

Dual Functionality: A detachable 17″×17″ wireless Flat Panel Detector (FPD) enables both fluoroscopic and general radiographic imaging within a single unit.

High-Resolution Imaging: The system incorporates advanced digital imaging with a 1-megapixel CCD camera and 12-bit (4096 gradation) processing for superior contrast and clarity in real-time.

Low-Dose Technology: Pulsed fluoroscopy is utilized to significantly reduce radiation exposure while maintaining diagnostic precision.

Compact & Flexible Design: The system facilitates swift patient positioning and accommodates a wide range of examinations with ease.

Versatile Clinical Applications: The system is ideal for gastrointestinal studies, orthopedic evaluations, urological imaging, and emergency diagnostics, proving especially beneficial for patients with limited mobility.

The Department of Radio-diagnosis & Imaging at FMMCH aims to become a leading imaging center providing affordable diagnostic and therapeutic facilities, and a center for innovative learning, ethical research, and responsiveness to societal needs.

The addition of the FLEXAVISION F4 system underscores Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, furthering its legacy of excellence in healthcare service.