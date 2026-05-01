Healing Made Seamless: Revamped Medical Store at Father Muller Opens to the Public

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital has inaugurated its modernized Medical Store (No. 70) at the Utility Building, marking a significant advancement in its commitment to superior patient experience and streamlined service. The facility was officially blessed and opened by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his address, underscored the shared responsibility of all healthcare personnel, including administrators, physicians, and pharmacists, in delivering compassionate and efficient care to every patient. He emphasized that the medical store often represents the final point of contact in a patient’s journey through the hospital, and its careful and precise management is crucial in leaving a positive and lasting impression of the institution’s core value: “Heal & Comfort.”

The redesigned medical store features a transformative Single Window – Single Dispensing System, designed to substantially reduce patient turnaround times and improve clarity in service delivery. Through the integration of the Kranium Hospital Management System, the pharmacy has successfully transitioned to a paperless dispensing model, ensuring heightened accuracy, transparency, and environmental sustainability.

Key improvements of the revamped facility include:

Reduced Turnaround Time: Optimized workflows designed to accelerate medication dispensing processes.

Single Window Dispensing: Consolidation of Medical Stores 1 and 2 into a single, unified system, thereby mitigating patient confusion and service delays.

Enhanced Accessibility: Thoughtfully designed access routes to accommodate all patients, including those with disabilities, ensuring ease of access and preserving patient dignity.

Weather-Protected Connectivity: Seamless internal access from the Outpatient Department (OPD) block, allowing for uninterrupted transit regardless of external weather conditions.

QR Code-Enabled Medicines: Implementation of QR code-based verification to minimize dispensing errors and improve overall patient safety.

Affordable & Competitive Pricing: A continued commitment to providing quality medications at affordable, patient-friendly prices.

Patient-Centric Service: A team of friendly and well-trained staff dedicated to effective communication and positive public relations.

Health Card Registration: Dedicated support for enrolling in the Father Muller Health Card program, simplifying future visits for patients.

The reorganization of the facility also effectively addresses previous spatial and operational challenges, ensuring a more cohesive and efficient dispensing process. The newly implemented unified counter system resolves earlier inconveniences caused by fragmented services, thereby significantly improving patient flow.

Rev. Sr Mary Zeenath Suares, in charge of the Medical Store, conveyed her gratitude to the management for their continued support and guidance. She reaffirmed her dedication to fulfilling the Director’s vision of a patient-focused pharmacy that prioritizes both efficiency and compassionate care.

She also expressed sincere appreciation to Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, Rev. Fr. Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, and Rev. Fr. Nilesh Crasta, former Assistant Administrator, for their pivotal roles in the successful renovation and consolidation of the facility.

The blessing ceremony was attended by Rev. Dr. Micheal Sathumayor, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, members of the management committee, and the dedicated staff of the Medical Store, all of whom witnessed this significant enhancement in patient service.

With this revitalized facility, Father Muller Medical College Hospital reaffirms its dedication to integrating innovation with compassionate care, ensuring that every patient leaves not only with the necessary medication but also with a sense of care, dignity, and comfort.