A Tribute of Service and Sanctity: FMCI Marks Memorial Day with Blessings and Care

Mangalore: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) observed a significant and spiritually enriching day on 1 November 2025, commemorating the 115th Death Anniversary of its Founder, Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller SJ, along with All Saints’ Day and the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava. The occasion beautifully intertwined faith, gratitude, heritage, and service to humanity.

A solemn Eucharistic Celebration was held at the St Joseph Chapel, with the main celebrant Rev. Dr. John Baptist Saldanha, Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, and PRO of the Diocese of Mangalore, and concelebrated by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, along with the Management priests.

In his homily, Rev. Dr Saldanha reflected on the Gospel message:

“The last shall be first, and the first shall be last.”

He narrated an incident from his seminary days that reminded him of God’s justice—one that uplifts the humble and honours those who labour quietly. He emphasized that:

“Prayer, good deeds, and the grace of God determine our place in heaven.”

He gratefully remembered the missionary zeal of Fr Augustus Muller SJ, whose faith and service laid the foundation for a healing ministry that continues to transform countless lives.

At 8:30 a.m., the dignitaries inaugurated and blessed the newly renovated Outpatient Department (OPD) spaces of Psychiatry and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Rev. Dr Saldanha, in his blessing, prayed that these spaces continue to be havens of relief and hope for the suffering.

Rev. Fr. Faustine, in his presidential address, recalled with pride that: “Father Muller Hospital is home to the state’s oldest Psychiatry services — a place that restores the mind and spirit, making a person whole.”

He also highlighted the remarkable advancements in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, especially in burn care and trauma recovery, restoring dignity and confidence to patients in distress.

Prof Dr Arvind Lakshmana Rao (Head, Plastic Surgery) welcomed the gathering and briefed them on the upgraded facilities.

Prof Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor (Head, Psychiatry) delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging all who contributed to the facelift.

The programme was elegantly compered by Ms Valerie Ann Lobo, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, FMMC.

At 9:30 a.m., FMCI hosted a special health camp for teachers from institutions under the Catholic Board of Education (CBE), inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo and Rev. Fr. Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary, CBE. Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer, warmly welcomed the gathering.

Rev. Fr. Lasrado appreciated FMCI’s generous gesture of offering comprehensive health check-ups free of cost to teachers — “those who tirelessly shape future generations.”

Rev. Fr. Faustine addressed the gathering in Kannada, reminding teachers of their rightful duty to prioritise their health even as they dedicate themselves to their vocation and families.

The health check-up session, which commenced at 6:00 a.m., concluded by 1:00 p.m., spreading smiles, reassurance, and gratitude among the participants. Wellness talks were given by Mr Nishanth Gowda, Lecturer, Dept of Community Physiotherapy, FMCOP on “Move Better, Live Better: Physiotherapy for Back and Leg Pain”; Ms Valerie Ann Lobo Lecturer/Counsellor Clinical Psychologist FMMC on “Mind Over Matter: Mindfulness for Stress Relief” & Dr Elroy Saldanha Associate Professor Surgical Oncology FMMCH on “Know Cancer, No Cancer: Awareness is the First Step to Prevention.”

It was A Day of Faith, Heritage & Humanity, marking three significant commemorations:

115th Death Anniversary Day of Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller S.J.

All Saints’ Day of the Catholic Church

69th Karnataka Rajyotsava

FMCI thus united in prayer and in service, turning the day into a gift to society and a living tribute to its Founder’s mission:

“Heal with compassion. Serve with faith.”