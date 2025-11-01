Father Muller Medical College Observes World Anatomy Day with Focus on Body Donation Awareness

Mangalore: The Department of Anatomy at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) commemorated World Anatomy Day on October 31, 2025, with a series of events emphasizing the importance of anatomical studies and promoting body donation for medical education and research. The inaugural ceremony was held at the Knowledge Centre Hall, Central Library Building of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

The program commenced with an invocation, setting a respectful tone for the day’s proceedings. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, presided over the function. The dias was graced by Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC, Dr. Venkatesha BM, Vice Dean of FMMC, and Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Head of the Department of Anatomy.

Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Organising Chairperson and Professor & Head of the Department of Anatomy, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and attendees. She underscored the significance of World Anatomy Day, observed annually on October 15th, in remembrance of Andreas Vesalius, the “Father of Modern Anatomy,” who passed away in 1564. Vesalius revolutionized the understanding of the human body through his meticulous anatomical work. Dr. Shenoy highlighted the department’s initiatives for the day, including the launch of a “Body Donation” link on the official FMCI website on October 15, 2025. This initiative aims to raise awareness and streamline the process of body donation for medical education and research purposes.

Other events included “Pencil Pulse,” a pencil sketch competition open to undergraduate and postgraduate students of FMCI, and the official induction of the Anatomy Club for FMMC students, named the Vitruvian Society. Following the welcome address, the president, along with the other dignitaries, inaugurated the various events. Dr. Pallavi, Associate Professor of Anatomy, served as the master of ceremonies, ensuring the smooth flow of activities.

Ms. Melanie Angelina Lewis provided a brief overview of the Anatomy Club’s activities and, with the president’s approval, announced a community outreach program in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, FMMC, to further promote awareness regarding body donation.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, emphasized the critical role of anatomy in health professional education and research. He underscored the importance of a thorough understanding of anatomy for будущие medical practitioners and researchers.

Dr. Neha Sampapriya, Assistant Professor of Anatomy and Organising Secretary of the “Pencil Pulse” competition, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the event’s success.

The “Pencil Pulse” competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 38 undergraduate and postgraduate students representing various institutions under the Father Muller Charitable Institutions umbrella. The winners were: Ms. Neha CR, a Phase 3 MBBS student from FMMC (First Prize); Ms. Ann Mariya Toby, from Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbe (Second Prize); and Ms. Haritha Sathyan, a Phase 3 MBBS student from FMMC (Third Prize).

The core committee members of the Vitruvian Society, the Anatomy Club of FMMC, are as follows: President, Ms. Melanie Angelina Lewis; Vice President, Ms. Prakalya Harikrishnan; Secretary, Ms. Blessey Olivia Balaraju; Treasurer, Mr. Henric Harshith; Head of Logistics, Mr. Adithya R; Social Media Head, Ms. Anshisha Melissa Dsouza; Workshop Coordinator, Mr. Manish S.V.; and Core Committee Members: Mr. Kevin Jason V, Mr. Adithya Irudia Raju, Ms. Simra U, Ms. Tripti Aroor, and Mr. Roshan V. Byndoor. The Faculty Coordinator is Dr. Dane Chandy, Associate Professor of Anatomy.