A year after Sitaram Yechury’s demise, CPI(M) struggles to find its footing

Thiruvananthapuram: Today marks one year since the passing of former CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, and the void he left continues to weigh heavily on the party.

Once regarded as the CPI-M’s most prominent national face, Yechury’s absence has not only created a leadership crisis within the party but also weakened its standing in the broader opposition space.

Yechury, known for his gentle smile, sharp political acumen, and ideological clarity, was able to navigate crises with confidence while commanding respect across political lines.

His ability to work with the top brass in the INDIA bloc was often described as a unifying force.

Even a year after his demise due to a lung infection, the CPI(M) has struggled to recover from the setback.

Congress leaders privately admit that his presence would have been invaluable during recent negotiations over the vice presidential candidate, where several parties failed to find common ground.

Yechury passed away while preparations were underway for the Madurai Party Congress, after having led the party from the Visakhapatnam Party Congress.

In his absence, the party functioned under Politburo veteran Prakash Karat’s coordination until the Madurai session, which elected Kerala leader M.A. Baby as General Secretary.

Baby has since attempted to groom a new leadership team, but many within and outside the party feel he has not yet been able to fill Yechury’s shoes.

Critics argue that under Baby’s stewardship, the CPI(M) has been relegated to a Kerala-centric party.

With Kerala remaining its last bastion, closely held under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for nearly a decade, the stakes are high as the state heads for assembly polls early next year.

Any setback here would be catastrophic for the party, which has already lost its traditional strongholds of West Bengal and Tripura with little sign of revival.

As the CPI(M) navigates this uncertain phase, the absence of Yechury’s leadership and political “magic” remains deeply felt.