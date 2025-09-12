Youth Stabs Woman for Refusing Marriage Proposal: Victim Critical

Udupi: A shocking incident was reported from Kokkarnne in Brahmavar taluk on Thursday, where a youth allegedly stabbed a young woman after she refused his marriage proposal.

The victim, identified as Rakshita (24), sustained grievous injuries and collapsed on the spot. She was immediately rushed to Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Manipal, where she is battling for her life.

According to preliminary police information, the accused had been pressuring the woman to marry him for quite some time. However, as she and her family opposed the proposal, frequent quarrels broke out between the two. On Thursday, in a fit of rage, the youth attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the neck in an apparent attempt to kill her.

The 24-year-old victim, Rachita Poojari, is in serious condition and is being treated at Manipal KMC Hospital. The accused has been identified as Karthik, who resided in a neighbouring house. He allegedly tried to slit her throat after stabbing her in the chest.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused stabbed her because her family did not agree to his marriage proposal. The woman is battling for her life at the hospital.

The accused jilted lover waylaid the victim while she was on her way to work and suddenly attacked her with a knife.

The police stated that the victim, Rachita and Karthik had been in a relationship for the past few years. The accused had fixed a date for their marriage and pressured her to agree to it. However, Rachita’s family members, who opposed the relationship, did not consent.

After being convinced by her parents, Rachita blocked Karthik’s mobile phone number for two weeks. Enraged by this, the accused turned hostile. He confronted Rachita under the pretext of wishing her on her birthday and again asked her to marry him. When she outrightly rejected his proposal, he stabbed her.

Further investigation is ongoing.

A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station, and further investigation is underway, confirmed Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.