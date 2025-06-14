Aadheeshwari Apartment Residents Confront Persistent Waterlogging Issue on Mahamaya Temple Road

Mangaluru: Residents of Aadheeshwari Apartment are experiencing recurring waterlogging issues on Mahamaya Temple Road, attributed to water outflow from a drain situated behind the apartment complex. This problem has persisted for an extended period, causing disruption to daily life in the area.

Previously, complaints regarding the waterlogging were directed to the former Corporator, Poornima. However, with the conclusion of the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) term, the corporator position is currently vacant. This situation has left residents uncertain about the immediate channels available to address their concerns effectively.

The annual waterlogging on Mahamaya Temple Road raises concerns about the existing infrastructure and drainage management within the locality. In the absence of a designated corporator, residents are advised to maintain vigilance and explore alternative avenues for reporting and resolving the issue. It is to be noted that the present MP of DK Captain Brijesh Chowta resides adjacent to Sonar Apartment on Mahamaya Temple Road. Mahamaya Temple Road falls under the jurisdiction of two elected Corporators, Mrs. Poornima representing the Central Market ward, and Mrs. Jayashree Kudva, representing the Dongerkeri ward.