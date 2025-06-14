Karnataka Home Minister Addresses Staffing Shortages, Community Concerns During Kota Police Station Visit

Kota: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar addressed critical staffing shortages within the state’s police force and engaged with community leaders during a visit to the Kota Police Station on Saturday. In response to inquiries from journalists regarding personnel deficits, Dr. Parameshwar announced that the government is considering raising the age limit for police constable applicants to 33 years, a measure informed by practices in other states.

The Home Minister acknowledged the widespread shortage of personnel across police stations and pledged that the government would implement appropriate measures to rectify the situation. Discussions during the visit focused on a range of issues affecting the Kota station’s operations, including a lack of adequate vehicles, challenges related to toll management, coastal security concerns, efforts to eradicate issues affecting the Dalit community, and disputes involving the revenue department. Dr. Parameshwar specifically addressed the police staff shortages, assuring that recruitment processes would commence as soon as feasible.

During his visit, Dr. Parameshwar interacted directly with complainants who were present at the station, soliciting feedback on their experiences and offering suggestions for improvements. He also gathered information on key operational areas, including accident statistics, the prevalence of serious crimes, and the licensing and oversight of official protective weapons.

Raghavendra C., the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of the Kota station, briefed the Home Minister on the increasing number of civil disputes within the station’s jurisdiction. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to address atrocities against the Dalit community through regular monthly meetings.

When Dr. Parameshwar inquired whether accidents were classified as serious crimes, Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar clarified that fatal incidents resulting from reckless or careless driving are indeed categorized as grave offenses under the law.

To enhance community safety and security, the Home Minister recommended the installation of night lighting and CCTV cameras in both small and large places of worship across all castes and communities within the police station’s jurisdiction, facilitating continuous monitoring.

Social activist Dr. M. V. Holle drew the Minister’s attention to the insufficient number of police vehicles and urged consultations with the National Highway Authority to address the issue of occasional barricades on highways, aiming to optimize traffic flow.

The event was attended by a number of senior district police officials, including West Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amit Singh, SP Hariram Shankar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parameshwar, Udupi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) D. T. Prabhu, Kundapur DYSP H. D. Kulkarni, Brahmavar Inspector Gopikrishna, Kota Sub-Inspector Raghavendra C., Kota SI Sudha Prabhu, and other staff members. Former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gopala Poojary, along with Congress leaders M. A. Gaffoor, Raju Poojary, Muniyalu Uday Kumar Shetty, Malyadi Shivarama Shetty, and other dignitaries, were also present.



