Aam Aadmi Party lives like kings: Parvesh Verma criticises Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’

New Delhi: BJP leader and Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of hypocrisy and misleading the public over his lifestyle and housing choices.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Verma alleged that Kejriwal, who once projected himself as a leader of simplicity, is now living in luxury, pointing to his new official residence at 95 Lodhi Estate.

Verma claimed that Kejriwal had earlier built a controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and is now shifting to what he described as ‘Sheesh Mahal 2,’ raising questions over the source of funds used in developing the property.

“Those who call themselves the Aam Aadmi Party today, they live like kings. There is nothing wrong with that. Let them live, but then don’t call yourself the Aam Aadmi Party,” Verma said.

In a series of strong remarks, he alleged that Kejriwal had misled the public by invoking figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and B.R. Ambedkar during the Anna movement, while promising a simple lifestyle. “Today, in front of you once again, those who have been deceiving the people of Delhi, taking the help of the Anna movement, taking the help of the photo of Mahatma Gandhi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb Ambedkar, wearing the cap of the Aam Aadmi Party, giving an affidavit on a one-rupee stamp paper that ‘I will not take a government house, will not take a bungalow, will not take a car’…” he said.

Verma further added that Kejriwal is “Delhi’s Rahman Dacoit”, taking reference from the movie ‘Dhurandhar’.

Highlighting visuals of the residence during the press conference, Verma added, “Looking at this house, does it seem like an ordinary person’s house? This is Kejriwal’s bedroom. It looks like a seven-star hotel suite in Goa… 95 Lodhi Estate, their new Sheesh Mahal. Each penny invested in this house is private.”

He also took a swipe at Kejriwal’s earlier claims of simplicity, saying, “Earlier, Kejriwal used to say ‘I will not take a house.’ After that, he built Sheesh Mahal…”

He further questioned the funding of the residence, asking, “Why does the person who promised a two-room flat repeatedly feel the need to build such a Sheesh Mahal? BJP wants to ask: In this new Sheesh Mahal, whose money has been invested? Which companies’ money has been used? Where did this money come from?”

Verma also made a scathing political jibe, saying, “In the history of independent India, if anyone has the most extravagant hobbies, his name is Arvind Kejriwal… His party’s name should not be ‘Aam Aadmi Party’, it should be ‘Aalishan Aadmi Party’.”

“Sheesh Mahal has surrounded Kejriwal so much that today he cannot see the pain of the people of the country, the people of Delhi, and the people of Punjab…” he alleged.

The BJP leader said the party would continue to raise the issue and demand transparency, as the controversy over Kejriwal’s residence is likely to intensify political confrontation in the national Capital.