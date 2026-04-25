Anna Hazare defends MPs’ exit from AAP; BJP leaders say shift reflects growing faith in party

New Delhi: The resignation of Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, and six other MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP has sparked strong reactions, with social activist Anna Hazare and several BJP leaders weighing in prominently on the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare emphasised that such political decisions are part of democratic freedom.

“In a democracy, where to go and where to stay is a matter of individual choice and opinion,” he said.

He added that if leaders have chosen to leave a party, it likely reflects underlying concerns. “If they left, they must have faced some issues or had their own reasons. If the party had been functioning properly, they would not have left,” Hazare noted, indirectly pointing to possible internal challenges within AAP.

BJP leaders strongly backed the development, portraying it as a sign of growing confidence in the party’s leadership and policies.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said the move reflects a broader trend of political leaders gravitating toward the BJP. He credited this shift to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s governance model.

“Those who believe in the Prime Minister’s work and BJP’s policies are now looking towards the party. Good people from other parties are developing faith in BJP and are eager to join,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav criticised AAP, alleging that it has strayed from its founding principles.

Ram Kripal Yadav said, “…The Aam Aadmi Party, which Arvind Kejriwal once said stood for the poor and the oppressed, and claimed to be their supporter, has now forgotten all of that, and so the people are also forgetting them.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala launched a sharp attack, claiming that AAP has become increasingly centralised.

Shehzad Poonawala said, “AAP doesn’t mean Aam Aadmi Party anymore. It has become Akele Arvind Ki Party. Akele Arvind Kejriwal and some of his followers will be saved. Because those who had promised to bring about a change in politics, they changed themselves. Those who had come holding Anna’s finger, they were tied up with Lalu. Those who had said that we will not go into VVIP culture, they were turned into Sheesh Mahal.”

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “The manner in which they behaved with Raghav Chadha was undoubtedly very unfortunate…Raghav Chadha was serving as a trusted advisor and strategist, fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to him by Arvind Kejriwal. However, Arvind Kejriwal ignored his loyal leaders, and he is now facing the consequences of that decision…”

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said, “It is not far when even Arvind Kejriwal himself, along with the Aam Aadmi Party, may merge into the BJP.”

‘I don’t understand one thing about Arvind Kejriwal. When Swati Maliwal and Raghav Chadha were openly opposing him, why didn’t he suspend or expel them from the party?