Aashna Jewel D’Souza Crowned Miss India Astral 2025, Set to Represent India at Miss Universe Celestial 2026

Along with the coveted national crown, Aashna secured multiple subtitles, winning Ms. Best Talent, Ms. Best Stage Presence, and Ms. Best Walk, making her one of the evening’s most celebrated winners.

With this achievement, Aashna has also earned the distinguished title of Miss Universe Celestial India 2026, giving her the honor of representing India on the international stage at the upcoming Miss Universe Celestial competition.

The pageant, organized by Miss & Mrs. India Astral Pageants, was noted for its grandeur and seamless execution. Aashna’s journey was shaped with the guidance of Pathway Modelling Academy, which mentored her through the competition.

Speaking after her win, Aashna expressed gratitude and determination, stating that she looks forward to carrying India’s name with pride, elegance, and dedication at the international level.

Her victory marks a moment of national recognition and sets the stage for her next milestone—bringing the crown home from Miss Universe Celestial 2026.