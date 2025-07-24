Aati Amavasya Observed with Traditional Aati Kashaya Ritual in Tulu Nadu

Mangaluru: On July 24th, the auspicious day of Aati Amavasya, was observed throughout Tulu Nadu with the traditional practice of consuming Aati Kashaya, a medicinal concoction deeply rooted in the region’s cultural heritage. This ancient custom, passed down through generations, is believed to offer health protection and boost immunity during the monsoon season.

Aati Kashaya, primarily made from the bark of the Paale tree (also known as Saptaparna), holds significant importance in Tulu Nadu’s traditional medicine. The practice stems from a time when the region was a dense rainforest, and communities relied on natural remedies to combat diseases and maintain well-being. Facing the challenges posed by the environment, inhabitants developed an understanding of the medicinal properties of local flora, knowledge that has been preserved through folk practices.

The consumption of Aati Kashaya on Aati Amavasya is particularly significant due to the changing atmospheric conditions at the onset of the monsoon. The transition between seasons makes the body susceptible to various ailments, and Aati Kashaya is believed to aid in adapting to these changes. According to traditional beliefs, the bark of the Paale tree accumulates potent medicinal properties during this period.

Early in the morning on Aati Amavasya, the juice from the Paale tree bark is extracted by crushing it with a stone. This extract is then consumed to cleanse the body of impurities and protect against diseases. The concoction is considered beneficial for individuals of all ages, from young children to the elderly.

Beyond its significance on Aati Amavasya, proponents of Aati Kashaya suggest that it can be consumed at other times as well to maintain overall health. It is believed to help the body withstand cold environments, cleanse the digestive system, improve digestion, and enhance immunity. Furthermore, Aati Kashaya is thought to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels, dissolve body fat, and promote breast milk production in mothers. It is also traditionally used to alleviate symptoms of skin diseases, fever, typhoid, diarrhea, intestinal worms, heart disease, asthma, and rheumatic ailments.

The traditional method of preparing Aati Kashaya involves crushing the bark of the Paale tree, extracting the juice, and adding ingredients such as black pepper, garlic, and carom seeds. The mixture is then tempered with a hot stone before consumption, followed by a meal of fenugreek porridge an hour later.

The continued practice of consuming Aati Kashaya on Aati Amavasya highlights the enduring connection between the people of Tulu Nadu and their natural environment. It serves as a reminder of the region’s rich medicinal heritage and the importance of traditional knowledge in maintaining health and well-being.