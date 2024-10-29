Abandoned rabid pet dog bites 30 in K’taka’s Hubballi, sparking outrage

Hubballi: In a shocking incident, more than 30 people were attacked and bitten by a rabid pet dog in Hubballi city of Karnataka, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the injured, more than 16 were admitted to a hospital as the victims suffered severe injuries and were bleeding.

The incident occurred in the Akshay Park area on Gokula Road in Hubballi on Monday afternoon. Authorities reported that the dog was a pet abandoned by its owner after it turned rabid; the collar and chain were still on the dog when it was captured.

The authorities successfully managed to catch the dog and transported it in a department vehicle Monday late at night.

The attack took place on the busy and crowded Gokula Road. The dog appeared out of nowhere and began biting people one after another, primarily on their legs and thighs. The dog’s bites were forceful enough that many victims began bleeding and suffered injuries.

The victims included young people, schoolchildren, women, factory workers, labourers, and elderly persons.

The hospital scene was chaotic, with individuals arriving for treatment in blood-soaked clothes. Those who sustained serious bite injuries were admitted to KIMS Hospital.

The incident led to public outrage against the civic authorities of the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad.

One victim, Gangadhara Kapaladinni, shared, “I was heading to my office and parking my vehicle when people began shouting that a mad dog was rushing toward us. Before I could react, it came and bit me on my thigh and legs.”

“Earlier, it had bitten 8 to 10 people playing volleyball, followed by several other passersby. To my knowledge, it bit around 30 people,” Gangadhara added.

“The dog was wearing a belt and chain, clearly indicating it was a pet. Its owners had abandoned it after it became rabid. I urge pet owners not to abandon their pets like this. The city corporation should also address this issue. The dog even attacked schoolchildren.”

Gangadhara appealed to the pet owners to get licenses and be held accountable. “We love animals too, but such tragedies must be prevented,” he said.

Many daily wage workers are among those affected, which raises concerns about their livelihood as they may not be able to work for an extended period.

Another victim, Ravikumar, added, “The dog caused severe distress, attacking and biting small children, elderly people, labourers, and factory workers.”

“The authorities are being negligent. It has bitten more than 80 people from Gokula Road to Airport Road. The locals are scared and fearful. I urge the authorities to address this issue immediately,” Ravikumar said.



