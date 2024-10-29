Cong govt will face consequences for troubling farmers, says K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka, saying it will face disastrous consequences as the farmers’ land was being acquired by the Waqf Board and one of its ministers was aiding this.

“We stand firmly with farmers,” he underlined.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, while participating in the Run for Unity event, he said, “What will farmers do if ancestral property passed down through generations is suddenly declared as Waqf property overnight?”

He said the BJP is fighting against this and is standing as a voice for the farmers.

Vijayendra criticized Congress for putting efforts towards dividing the country along lines of caste and religion, claiming that this has been their modus operandi for years.

“Coming under the influence of Minister for Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, the state government is being instigated, with injustices being inflicted on farmers…It is under his influence and guidance that such actions against farmers are taking place in the state,” he alleged.

The state BJP chief noted that the minister acknowledged issuing notices to 120 farmers on Monday.

“Is BJP responsible for this? Is BJP the cause of this? If BJP hadn’t taken a firm stance, farmers who have cultivated these lands for hundreds of years would have been forced to take to the streets due to the government’s actions,” Vijayendra stated.

He added that Congress has formed a task force and advised district officials to meet and submit petitions, a new tactic they have adopted.

Responding to further questions, he said that under the leadership of former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, a BJP team has already reached Bijapur district. This team will visit all taluks in the district, meet with farmers and boost their morale.

“The state government is causing trouble for the farmers. The BJP stands with the farmers and would extend complete support, including legal aid if necessary,” he said.

In response to another question, he remarked that Nikhil Kumaraswamy, though the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, is now an NDA candidate. “Supporting Nikhil’s election is a duty for all of us,” he said.

He remarked that the people in that constituency have also noticed the Congress candidate’s recent erratic behaviour and party-switching.

Vijayendra praised Deve Gowda’s passion at his age and noted that he remains an inspiration for young people.

Deve Gowda’s presence on the campaign trail has caused concern among the Congress members, as they recognise that his involvement might jeopardize their hold on the constituency, he stated.

Addressing a question regarding the formation of a single-member commission for internal reservations for Scheduled Castes, he said that if CM Siddaramaiah was genuinely committed to this matter, he would have acted on the Kantharaj report long ago. Instead, CM Siddaramaiah and Congress are trying to create confusion and exploit the situation for political gain, he said.

Vijayendra asserted that the Chief Minister lacks sincerity on this issue and has brought it up purely for by-election purpose.



