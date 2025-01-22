Abu Dhabi: Leo Rodrigues, prominent Mangalorean entrepreneur elected president of KCO

Abu Dhabi: Leo Rodrigues, a prominent Mangalorean entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader, electedas president of the Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) during the annual general body meeting that was held at Smile Lounge, Abu Dhabi on January 16th, 2025. Sandhya Vas, re-elected as General Secretary for the third consecutive year, while Amita Costa, elected as the treasurer.All the office bearers were elected through a secret ballot.

KCO Abu Dhabi was founded by Leo Rodrigues, who served as the first president of the organization. Established on February 13, 1995,KCO Abu Dhabi is celebrating its 30th year of existence this year, making it fitting to have the founder president at the helm of affairs during this special Pearl Jubilee year.

President Leo Rodrigues is renowned for his philanthropic efforts both in the UAE and in the Dioceses of Mangalore, Udupi and Shimoga. A prominent Mangalorean Konkani community leader and supporter, Leo has been successfully managing his business, Amigo Automotive Services Sole Proprietorship LLC, in Abu Dhabi for the past 35 years. As a dedicated Mangalorean, he has consistently encouraged and supported various organizations, NGOs, and fellow community members, regardless of caste, creed, language, or religion. With Leo steering the organization, KCO is poised to achieve new heights during its Pearl Jubilee year.

Secretary Sandhya Vas, a trained physiotherapist, has been working at Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi for over 17 years. Having lived in the UAE for more than 20 years, she originates from Angelore parish in Mangaluru and currently resides in Kinnigoli. An accomplished sportsperson,Sandhya has frequently captained the KCO throwball team, bringing numerous victories and accolades to the organization. She has also previously served as the sports secretary, assistant general secretary, and general secretary for KCO in past years.

Amitha Costa, a Chartered an Accountant by profession, was elected as Treasurer for this significant year. Over the past years, Amitha has not only been actively involved with the Organization but also the Throw Ball team, leading them as captain. She has also served as the Disbursement Committee Coordinator and Treasurer in previous committees.

Jason Correa, the election officer, conducted free and fair elections through a secret ballot and announced the names of the elected members. In consultation with senior members, the elected members then nominated the following managing committee members:

Vice President : CA Valerian Dalmaida

Pearl Jubilee Convenor : Mr. Frankline D’cunha

Advisors : Mr. Dolphy Vas & Mr. Jason Correa

Asst. General Secretary : Mrs. Chrysil D’Mello

Entertainment Secretary : Mr. Bennette D’mello

Sports Secretary : Mr. Vivek Serrao

Media and Public Relations Coordinator : Mrs. Akshatha Fernandes

Scholarship and Medical Aid

Disbursement Coordinator : Mrs. Claudia Lydia Lobo

Trust Coordinator : CA Amitha Costa

Auditor : CA Valerian Dalmaida

The newly elected KCO Committee, along with its members, will organize a series of events this year to ensure that the Pearl Jubilee celebrations continue with enthusiasm and unity.

Konkani Cultural Organization was founded 30 years ago by a group of like-minded Mangalorean’s under the capable leadership of Mr. Leo Rodrigues. It has stayed true to its mission of “Preserving Culture Improving lives” by uniting the Konkani community in Abu Dhabi and creating a home away from home. It has also served as a platform to promote Konkani culture and values in the UAE and encouraged numerous artists from back home and within the UAE by providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents.

Over the years, KCO has become more attentive to the needs of students by distributing various scholarships and generously helping people seeking medical aid. It has also helped several NGOs and Institutions in Mangalore who are associated with various social causes and helping people in need. KCO has grown from strength to strength and is now proudly entered into its 30th year celebrating Pearl Jubilee in 2025.