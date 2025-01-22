Anna University sexual assault accused Gnanasekaran admitted to hospital

Chennai: Gnanasekaran, the suspect in the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student, has been hospitalised after suffering seizures. He was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning while in police custody.

Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, was under a seven-day police custody for interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He is accused of sexually assaulting a second-year engineering student from Anna University on the night of December 23, 2024.

According to the victim’s complaint lodged at the Kotturpuram All-Women Police Station, Gnanasekaran physically attacked her male friend, also an Anna University student, before assaulting her.

The complainant alleged that the accused filmed the assault and attempted to blackmail her, demanding that she meet him whenever he called. Following her complaint, the police apprehended the accused.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.

State BJP President K. Annamalai staged a dramatic protest outside his residence in Coimbatore, flogging himself six times to symbolise what he called the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

He announced plans for a 48-day fast and a visit to all six holy abodes of Lord Murugan as part of his protest. Annamalai also criticised the Tamil Nadu Police for leaking the victim’s FIR, which revealed her identity — a violation of her privacy. He alleged that Gnanasekaran, who reportedly has over 20 prior cases against him, was excluded from the police’s rowdy list due to connections with leaders of the ruling DMK party.

Annamalai claimed to have evidence that Gnanasekaran was a DMK functionary and accused the party of diverting attention from the state’s law and order issues by fabricating a North-South divide narrative.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK, has demanded stringent action against those involved in the case. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan emphasized the need to prioritise the safety and security of hostel students and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also stepped in, with member Mamta Kumari visiting Anna University to conduct a thorough investigation.