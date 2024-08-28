ABVP Protests Against Mangalore University’s Anti-Student Policies, NSUI Criticizes

Kundapur: The Kundapura unit of the All India Students’ Council (ABVP) staged a protest on Wednesday, condemning Mangalore University’s anti-student policies and urging a resolution of academic issues.

ABVP district organizer Karthik highlighted the struggles of over 75,000 students in 188 colleges under the university’s jurisdiction, citing issues such as delayed hostel admissions, inadequate faculty, and incomplete syllabi.

The protesters demanded priority hostel admission for rural students, increased hostel seats, and appointment of more guest lecturers. They also criticized the delay in issuing marksheets, forcing students to pay for them.

A memorandum was submitted to Tahsildar Shobha Lakshmi, and a rally was held from Shastri Circle to Mini Vidhana Soudha.

However, NSUI state secretary Sayyed Furqan and Kundapura convener Sujan Shetty questioned the need for the protest, citing the university’s assurance to distribute mark sheets properly from September 4. They warned of NSUI-led protests if the issue persists.