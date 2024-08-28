Tragedy Strikes: Two Students Drown in Chashmavati River at Alevoor

Udupi: A tragic incident occurred on August 28, when two students from Manipal lost their lives while swimming in the Chashmavati River at Alevoor’s Nailapade.

The victims, Aeron Roger Lean (17) from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Madhav (18) from Kolkata, were part of a group of four who had gone to the river to swim. Despite being rescued by locals and rushed to Manipal Hospital, Aeron and Madhav breathed their last.

Both the deceased were students of Manipal Educational Institutio.. A case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station regarding the incident and further investigation is on.