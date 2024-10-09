Accepting caste census report will make it a lasting document: J.P. Hegde

Udupi: In recent remarks, J.P. Hegde, the former Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, articulated the profound implications of the government accepting the caste census report prepared by the Kantharaju Commission. Hegde asserted that recognition of this report would solidify it as a permanent document within the socio-political landscape of India. His confidence stems not only from the meticulous efforts invested in crafting the report but also from the pressing demands of the backward classes community, which has increasingly called for its release and consideration.

Hegde’s reflections during a media interaction in Udupi underscore a critical turning point in the discourse surrounding caste representation and data transparency. He highlighted the historical reluctance of government bodies to acknowledge such census findings, noting that previous Chief Ministers had deemed the report incomplete.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that the current administration would embrace the document, particularly since the Chief Minister plans to present it to the cabinet on August 18. This event signifies a pivotal moment, with Hegde expressing unequivocal joy at the prospect of the report being deliberated at the cabinet level.

One noteworthy aspect of Hegde’s statements is his apparent dismissal of opposition within the ruling party regarding the report. He contends that criticism of the report is premature, suggesting that skepticism should be grounded in a thorough understanding of its contents. This viewpoint reflects a larger call for informed discourse, whereby stakeholders engage with the material before forming opinions or suggestions for amendments. Notably, the positive responses from BJP leaders like Ravi Kumar and R. Ashok signal a potential shift in the political narrative surrounding caste census data, paving the way for a more inclusive dialogue regarding social equity.

Hegde also addressed concerns about the age of the data, which dates back a decade, by emphasizing that census information inherently reflects prior conditions. He urged for the acceptance of the commission’s report, arguing that the substantial investment of ₹130 crores and significant efforts warrant due consideration rather than calls for another survey. This appeal not only acknowledges the logistical challenges inherent in conducting a fresh census but also stresses the importance of utilizing existing data to inform policy decisions.

In conclusion, J.P. Hegde’s assertions regarding the acceptance of the caste census report underscore its potential as a lasting and transformative document. The necessity for informed acceptance and discourse, combined with the current political dynamics, highlights an essential step toward addressing the complexities of caste representation in India. Acceptance of the report may indeed facilitate meaningful advancements in social equity and empower marginalized communities, fostering a more inclusive governance framework.



