Accused Arrested, Victim Rescued in Manipal Kidnapping Case

Manipal: Udupi District Police have successfully apprehended the accused and rescued the victim in connection with the kidnapping of a man near KMC Hospital in Manipal. The operation culminated in a raid conducted in Telangana, bringing an end to the harrowing ordeal.

The incident, which occurred on March 31st, involved the forcible abduction of Rajesh, a resident of Dasaramakki in Kundapur taluk. According to the police report, the victim, along with his brother Ram Madivala, had visited KMC Hospital, Manipal, for Lakshman’s medical treatment. While Ram Madivala, Rajesh, and a companion named Sudheer were at the hospital canteen around 12:15 pm, a group of seven to eight individuals arrived in a black car without a license plate. The group forcibly pushed Rajesh into the vehicle and fled towards the Hiriyadka road.

Following the filing of a formal complaint, authorities initiated an investigation, naming Mallareddy, Tulaja, Narasinga, Hussein, Shankar, Nagesh, Parameshwar, and Vijay as the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest a prior business relationship between the complainant and the accused; the kidnapping is suspected to stem from unresolved issues from this association.

Manipal Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad spearheaded the investigation, forming a special team comprising PSI Timmesh B.N., Cyber Police PSI Sudarshan Doddmani, and dedicated crime staff. The investigative team diligently pursued leads, ultimately tracing the accused to Telangana.

On April 9th, around 3:30 am, a team led by PSI Sudarshan raided Silver Sky Lodge in the Govindpalli area of Karimnagar district, Jagitial, Telangana. The operation resulted in the arrest of all the accused individuals.

In addition to the arrests, police successfully recovered two vehicles implicated in the crime: a black Kia Carens bearing registration number TG 05 C 1716 and a black Mahindra Thar without a license plate. More importantly, the operation secured the safe rescue of the kidnapped victim, Rajesh. The investigation is ongoing.