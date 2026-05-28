Congress prepares for K’taka leadership change, Shivakumar set to take over

Bengaluru: The stage appears set for a power transition in Karnataka, with the Congress party preparing to elevate Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar to the post of Chief Minister, bringing the curtains down on the leadership tussle within the ruling party that has intensified over the past six months.

The Congress high command has moved cautiously, as the transition involves replacing mass leader Siddaramaiah, who is widely regarded as the face of the AHINDA vote bank in Karnataka, the party’s core support base comprising minorities, backward classes, and Dalits.

The leadership took considerable time to address the issue, even as public statements from both the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps threatened to dent the party’s image.

Senior ministers, including Home Minister G. Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa, all leaders from the Dalit community, have publicly stated that they would abide by the decision of the Congress high command.

Muniyappa, a seven-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister, also clarified that he would not press for a Dalit Chief Minister if a leadership change takes place.

The Siddaramaiah camp’s reported strategy of raising the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in the event of a leadership transition appears to have been effectively handled by the Congress leadership.

Sources indicated that Siddaramaiah is likely to step down after the breakfast meeting scheduled for Thursday morning and submit his resignation to the Governor.

He is also expected to address the media either before or after submitting his resignation.

Celebrations have reportedly already begun at Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru, with supporters bursting crackers and several loyalist MLAs openly claiming that Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister.

Senior Congress leader and nine-time MLA R.V. Deshpande’s statement that Siddaramaiah had already decided to resign and honour his commitment to the high command has further intensified speculation surrounding the leadership change.

According to Congress insiders, Siddaramaiah had travelled to Delhi with a proposal to reshuffle the Cabinet and appoint a new KPCC president in place of Shivakumar.

However, sources claimed that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during discussions with Siddaramaiah, directly asked him to facilitate a smooth transition of power without scope for further negotiations.

AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal are also said to have persuaded Siddaramaiah by reminding him that LoP Rahul Gandhi had backed him for two terms as Chief Minister and that it was now his turn to honour the party’s decision.

The Congress leadership also reportedly ensured that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar sat together and held discussions before jointly addressing the media after their meeting at Indira Bhavan in Delhi.

Sources added that the high command has taken all possible precautions to ensure that the party’s AHINDA vote base remains intact and persuaded Siddaramaiah to step down voluntarily.

The leadership is also believed to be planning broader social representation by appointing Deputy Chief Ministers from the Lingayat, AHINDA, and minority communities.

Party insiders stated that the leadership change is part of a larger strategy to prepare the Congress for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to Congress sources, factors such as Siddaramaiah’s age and his perceived inability to effectively manage booth-level and grassroots organisational work across the state weighed against him.

While Siddaramaiah continues to be viewed as a good administrator and mass leader capable of attracting votes through powerful speeches, insiders said concerns about age-related issues, including hearing difficulties, were also taken into account.

The Congress is also reportedly worried about the consolidation of Lingayat and Vokkaliga votes under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD(S) alliance.

By projecting Shivakumar as the party’s new face, the Congress hopes to counter anti-incumbency, retain its consolidated AHINDA support base, and simultaneously attract a significant share of Vokkaliga votes.

However, political observers believe the future stability of the Congress government will depend largely on how Siddaramaiah responds to the leadership transition, especially since he reportedly wants to complete a full five-year term.

Analysts also fear that the rivalry between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps could continue even after the transition.

Meanwhile, the BJP has mocked the Congress over the ongoing developments and claimed that Karnataka may be headed towards early Assembly elections.