Accused in 2021 Attempted Murder Case, Arrested After Two Years on the Run

Mangaluru: Mohammed Sinan, 24, the primary suspect in an attempted murder case dating back to 2021, has been apprehended by authorities in Mangaluru upon his arrival from Qatar. The arrest concludes a two-year period during which Sinan was evading legal proceedings by residing abroad.

Sinan, son of Mohammed Saleem and a resident of Yasin Compound, Kudroli, Mangaluru, was initially implicated in Urwa Police Station Crime No. 07/2021. The charges against him included violations of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143, 147, 148, 301, 323, 324, 307, 504, 506 r/w 149, pertaining to attempted murder and related offenses.

Following the registration of the case in 2021, Mohammed Sinan absconded and remained outside of India, failing to appear before the court. Consequently, a warrant was issued for his arrest. To facilitate his capture, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, under the authority of the Government of India.

On October 8, 2025, Sinan arrived at Mangaluru International Airport on a flight from Qatar. Immigration officials, acting on the active LOC, promptly took him into custody and subsequently transferred him to the Urwa Police Station.

The Urwa police presented the accused before the Hon’ble Court the same night, and the court ordered him to be remanded to judicial custody. Furthermore, a new case, Urwa Police Station Case No. 100/2025, has been registered against Sinan under Section 269 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new penal code, for violating court bail conditions and failing to attend scheduled court proceedings. This section corresponds to violations related to disobedience of legal directives.