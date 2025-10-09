Narcotics Worth Rs 15.21 Lakh Destroyed in Udupi District

Udupi: A significant quantity of narcotic substances, with an estimated market value of Rs 15.21 lakh, were officially destroyed in Udupi district on Thursday, October 9th. The seized drugs, confiscated by various police stations throughout the district, were incinerated at M/s Ayush Envirotech Pvt. Ltd., located in the Padubidri Industrial Area.

The disposal operation was conducted under the strict supervision of Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) and Chairman of the District Drug Disposal Committee, Hariram Shankar (IPS). The destruction was carried out in accordance with court orders, ensuring adherence to legal protocols.

Present at the scene were key members of the District Drug Disposal Committee, including Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Harsha Priyamvada (IPS), Udupi Sub-Division DySP Prabhu D.T., other police officials, and representatives from M/s Ayush Envirotech Pvt. Ltd. Their presence ensured transparency and accountability throughout the disposal process.

The destroyed substances included a variety of illegal narcotics: 9 kg 937 g 209 mg of ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 7,12,963; 345 g 596 mg of MDMA (a synthetic drug), valued at Rs 8,08,464; and 61 g 430 mg of an unidentifiable white powder. The total estimated market value of the destroyed narcotics reached Rs 15,21,427.

The seized drugs were linked to ten separate cases investigated by police stations across the Udupi district. These included three cases from Udupi Town Police Station, two from CEN Police Station, and one case each from Malpe, Padubidri, Shirva, Karkala Town, and Manipal Police Stations.

The cases associated with the destroyed narcotics span several years. One case originated in 2021, three in 2024, and six in 2025. Notably, in Padubidri Police Station Crime No. 76/2021, the accused, Abdul Rahiman, was convicted and fined Rs 8,000 by the court. The Manipal Police Station case from 2025 remains under active investigation, while the remaining cases are currently pending trial before the competent court.

The destruction of these narcotics represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts by the Udupi district police to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse within the region. The authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing these cases and bringing those involved in the illegal drug trade to justice.