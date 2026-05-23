Accused injured in police encounter after double murder of mother, son in Delhi’s Govindpuri

New Delhi: Delhi Police conducted a late-night encounter of an accused involved in the brutal murder of a mother and her minor son in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi. The accused, identified as Saurabh, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was later taken into custody, police officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the encounter was carried out by a team led by Vishnu Tiwari, incharge of the Narcotics Squad of the South-East District. Officials said the accused opened fire when the police team attempted to corner him. In retaliation, the police returned fire, injuring him in the leg.

The shootout took place late on Thursday night at a location where the accused had allegedly gone into hiding after the crime. Following the encounter, the injured accused was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment under police custody.

The arrest comes in connection with a horrifying double murder case reported from Delhi’s Govindpuri area, where a woman and her teenage son were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Sharda, 40, and her 14-year-old son, Khushal. Their bodies were found inside the kitchen of their residence in a pool of blood.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12:30 A.M. on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly fled from the spot after looting cash and valuables worth several lakhs from the house.

Police sources said around Rs 10–12 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver ornaments, were allegedly stolen following the murders.

The crime came to light when Sharda’s husband, who works as a vegetable trader, returned home from the local market and discovered the bodies of his wife and son inside the house. He immediately informed the police.

Senior officers from the South-East District rushed to the crime scene soon after receiving information and launched an extensive investigation. Multiple police teams were formed to trace the accused, while CCTV footage from nearby areas was scanned to track his movements.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for postmortem examination.

Police said the family originally belongs to Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh and had been residing in the Govindpuri area for nearly 15 years. The victim’s husband reportedly runs a vegetable shop in a weekly market in the area.

Officials stated that further investigation into the case is underway, and efforts are being made to ascertain the exact motive behind the murders and robbery.