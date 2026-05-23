CEC Gyanesh Kumar reviews border polling booths, inspects SIR activities in Uttarkashi

Dehradun: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Uttarkashi on Saturday to review polling booths and assess the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activities in the border district of Uttarakhand.

On his arrival, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer, Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam, welcomed CEC Kumar.

During the visit, the CEC inspected a polling booth in Harsil and held a detailed interaction with the Booth Level Officer (BLO). He sought information regarding the mapping of SIR data and various aspects related to the revision of electoral rolls. He appreciated BLO Mintu Devi for her dedicated work and comprehensive understanding of the SIR process.

Following the inspection, CEC Kumar departed for Gangotri Dham, where he is scheduled to offer special prayers. After the visit to the shrine, he is also expected to hold a review meeting with officials regarding the implementation and progress of the SIR process in the region.

Upon his arrival at the Jhala helipad, located in the border area, the CEC was welcomed by administrative officials, including CEO Purushottam and Additional District Magistrate Mukta Mishra, who presented him with a sapling as a gesture of welcome.

A heightened sense of activity and alertness was observed among administrative authorities and security agencies during the visit, considering the strategic importance of the border region.

Officials said the visit is being viewed as an important initiative towards strengthening the democratic framework in remote and border areas. The active involvement of the Election Commission in these regions has also generated enthusiasm among local residents.

During this visit, a detailed review will be conducted regarding the facilities available at polling stations, communication systems, accessibility for polling personnel, security arrangements, and the challenges associated with conducting elections in remote areas.

It is reported that, as part of the SIR drive, the CEC will also seek feedback from officials regarding the addition of new voters’ names to the electoral rolls, the removal of names of deceased or relocated voters, and measures to make the electoral process more transparent and error-free.

Earlier, on May 14, the ECI had announced the launch of the SIR of electoral rolls in a phased manner across 16 states and three Union Territories. The Commission described the initiative as a major nationwide exercise intended to strengthen the accuracy, transparency, and credibility of voter lists across the country.