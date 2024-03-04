Acid Attack on Three PUC Girls at Kadaba, Youth Arrested

Kadaba: In a shocking incident, a youth from Mallapuram, attacked PUC students with acid at Kadaba here, on March 4.

The victims are identified as Alina Cebi, Archana and Amrita from Kadaba government College.

According to the police, on March 4 morning, the students were preparing for their examinations. The accused came to the college premises wearing a mask, attacked the students with acid and fled from the spot.

According to the primary reports, the accused is from Mallapuram, Kerala. The victims have been shifted to Mangalore after initial treatment at the government hospital in Kadaba.

All the students have injured severely. The Kadaba police are investigating the case.