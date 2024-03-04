Student murdered by juniors in Telangana



Hyderabad: A degree first-year student was allegedly murdered by his junior students following an argument over studies in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

Venkat (19) was assaulted by some intermediate (class 11 and 12) students at a government-run hostel in Bodhan town on Sunday night.

Hailing from Tippari Thanda in Gandhari mandal of the same district, Venkat was staying in a BC hostel in Bodhan and was pursuing an undergraduate course.

The victim’s family members alleged that the accused confined Venkat to a room and physically assaulted him resulting in his death. This followed an argument after Venkat advised junior students to focus on their studies.

As Venkat was ‘study hour in-charge’, he had asked the students to stop chatting and focus on their studies. Irked over the advice, they picked up an argument and thrashed him. They strangled him to death.

Some hostel inmates caught hold of the accused and handed them over to police.

At least six students involved in the attack are in police custody. Relatives of the deceased staged a protest, demanding justice.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.