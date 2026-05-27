Actor Parambrata Chatterjee files plea in Calcutta HC to quash FIR

Kolkata: Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, on Wednesday, approached a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking the scrapping of the FIR registered against him last week at Gariahat Police Station under South Division of the Kolkata Police, accusing him of making a provocative social media statement, and instigating post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The petition has been admitted, and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on May 29 before the single-judge vacation bench of Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee of the Calcutta High Court, which is under summer vacation now.

The FIR against Chatterjee was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by Joydeep Sen, an advocate. Based on that complaint, an FIR was also registered against actress Swastika Mukherjee, the daughter of renowned Bengali actor Late Santu Mukherjee, for allegedly endorsing the alleged provocative social media post.

Although Mukherjee responded to the notice of interrogation and appeared at the Gariahat Police Station on May 23 to face the questioning, Chatterjee did not do that.

Instead, he approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea for quashing the FIR registered against him. It is worth noting that BJP MLA and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh had called a meeting at Technicians Studio on Wednesday. Parambrata was also present there.

The actor spoke about how he had to support the previous Trinamool Congress government under pressure from former state Minister Aroop Biswas and his brother Swarup Biswas.

He said, “That day, I did everything by looking at the face of my newborn child and gritting my teeth. There was no other way. I did not come here to take personal revenge against anyone. But since I consider you a family member, I shared the personal insult. May such a situation not arise in the future.”

A video clip of this statement has also gone viral on social media, with many slamming the actor for changing colours so soon. Soon after making such a comment, a complaint was filed against him.