We will abide by high command’s decision: Parameshwara amid K’taka leadership change buzz

Bengaluru: Amid strong speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said the party leaders will abide by the decision of the Congress high command.

He also said that the party’s General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, would address a press conference and provide clarity on the issue.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara, while responding to questions regarding the leadership change speculation, said, “We are committed to abiding by the decision of the high command. Whatever the matter, the high command will make a decision. As of now, we only know about the discussions regarding the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.”

He further stated, “AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in Bengaluru, and he will provide all clarifications regarding the leadership change issue. We are not aware of the details of the meeting in Delhi yesterday. We do not know what was discussed there.”

Parameshwara added that Surjewala would hold discussions with party leaders in Bengaluru before briefing the media. “He will provide all details, including information related to the meeting. He may address a press conference either today or tomorrow. We do not know what Surjewala and other senior leaders are going to announce,” he said.

Responding to questions regarding the late-night meeting on Tuesday, Parameshwara clarified that no political discussion took place in the residence of Minister K.J. George. “We had dinner together there. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not discuss anything related to leadership change with us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly sought time at Raj Bhavan at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to tender his resignation. Sources stated that after the breakfast meeting with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah is likely to proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation.

Sources further claimed that the Chief Minister has personally invited cabinet ministers for a meeting scheduled for Thursday. Messages in this regard were reportedly sent to all ministers on Tuesday night.

Several ministers and senior legislators, including close associate and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, have started arriving at the Chief Minister’s residence amid the ongoing political developments.

Amid strong rumours of a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar is set to hold a breakfast meeting with CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday, further fuelling speculation over the political scenario in the state.

Shivakumar’s office on Wednesday confirmed the breakfast meeting with Siddaramaiah, scheduled for Thursday (May 28) at the Chief Minister’s residence ‘Kaveri’ in Bengaluru.

The official statement said that Shivakumar, who is currently in Delhi, will leave from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 5 a.m. on Thursday and arrive in Bengaluru at 8.30 a.m. After arriving in Bengaluru, he will head straight to Siddaramaiah’s official residence for the breakfast meeting at 9 a.m.

Sources stated that after the meeting, both leaders are likely to address a press conference and clarify the ongoing speculation surrounding the leadership change issue.

Amid the speculation, Surjewala is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Though it is officially claimed that his visit is related to the elections concerning the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), insiders say he is arriving and staying in the city to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Sources further stated that CM Siddaramaiah has been asked by Rahul Gandhi to step down to facilitate Shivakumar’s elevation to the post of Chief Minister. The Siddaramaiah camp is now claiming that he is ready to tender his resignation, as Rahul Gandhi played a key role in helping him become Chief Minister for a second term. However, the camp maintains that a group of ministers and his staunch supporters are strongly opposed to the move and insist that Siddaramaiah should not step down under any circumstances.



