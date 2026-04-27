Adani Airports and MakeMyTrip launch online duty-free pre-booking for international travelers

Mangaluru: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator and duty-free operator, and MakeMyTrip, a leading online travel company in India, have announced a collaborative partnership.

They have introduced a new online duty-free pre-booking service for international travelers. This service aims to enhance the convenience and value proposition for passengers shopping at duty-free outlets.

The newly launched service allows international travelers to browse and pre-book duty-free products online via the MakeMyTrip platform before their departure or upon arrival at any of the Adani-managed airports. Customers can explore a wide array of offerings spanning over 10 categories, encompassing more than 100 brands and upwards of 14,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). The pre-booking option also grants access to exclusive online offers across various product categories. This service is available to both departing and arriving international passengers, enabling them to plan their purchases well in advance.

The primary objective of this initiative is to streamline the airport shopping experience by enabling travelers to make purchasing decisions during the trip planning phase. By shifting the decision-making process earlier in the travel journey, the partnership seeks to reduce the time passengers spend browsing and queuing at airport retail zones. This allows for more informed choices, ultimately improving time management from check-in through boarding and arrival.

AAHL currently operates duty-free outlets across several major Indian airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram. MakeMyTrip has established itself as a prominent platform for international travel within India. The collaboration between these two entities leverages their respective strengths to deliver an integrated and value-driven experience tailored to the needs of the modern Indian international traveler.

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), commented on the launch, stating, “By enabling duty-free pre-booking through MakeMyTrip, we are bringing more convenience to international travelers. The integration allows travelers to plan purchases in advance, save time at the airport, and access curated offers, making the duty-free experience simpler and more rewarding.”

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, added, “This association is a natural extension of our Connected Trips strategy, which is centered on building a seamless, end-to-end travel experience. This collaboration gives international travelers the ability to plan smarter, make informed choices, and save more, simply by booking duty-free purchases in advance.”

The duty-free pre-booking service is now accessible to eligible international travelers through the MakeMyTrip application and mobile web platform, with product pick-up available at AAHL-managed airports. The companies have indicated that additional services will be introduced in subsequent phases.