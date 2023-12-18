Added Attraction for Tourists! Floating Bridge at Panambur Beach to Open on 27 Dec

Mangaluru: Very soon tourists will be able to walk over waves on a floating bridge at Panambur Beach. It should be noted that a similar kind of floating bridge was introduced at Malpe Beach in May 2022 for Rs 80 lakhs, on which people could stand, walk deep into the Arabian Sea, be moved up and down by the waves under the bridge, have some fun and come back. However, this floating bridge collapsed in just 2 days, unable to withstand fierce winds and strong waves after which the bridge was dismantled. Six months later, the pontoon block bridge was reassembled, with stronger reinforcements to hold it in place and with experts consulted to confirm that the floating bridge was safe.

And here in Mangaluru, since the tourist inflow continues to rise, Kadali Beach Tourism Development (KBTD), a unit of Bhandary Builders responsible for managing Panambur Beach, did a trial test of the floating sea bridge for the public on Sunday, 17 December. Speaking to reporters, Lakshmish Bhandary, MD, Bhandary Builders and partner KBTD said, ” “The 125 m floating bridge has been successfully installed, and trials have already been carried out. The official inauguration of the bridge, however, is set to take place on 27 December. This marks the state’s third floating bridge, with the first two being set up at Malpe and Murudeshwar. We hope that with the introduction of the bridge, we will be able to attract more visitors to the beach, enhancing its overall appeal.”

Explaining further, Bhandary said the bridge has been installed by Mumbai-based HN Marine Private Limited. “To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, visitors’ entry to the floating bridge is restricted to 100 individuals per batch, well below the bridge’s capacity. An entry fee of Rs 150 per person allows visitors a 20-minute experience on the floating bridge. The facility will be operational at the beach for eight months every year, with dismantling scheduled during the monsoon season when access to the beach is restricted,”

“Our primary goal is to guarantee the safety and enjoyment of every visitor during their time on the beach. Simultaneously, we are committed to enhancing infrastructure. Diverse programmes will be offered to visitors during weekends. Furthermore, we are working on establishing a food court, restaurant, and event area. Over the next two years, there are plans for the development of cottages/resorts. Additionally, within the next month, we are set to launch a scuba diving activity, adding another exciting dimension to the beach experience,” said Bhandari.

The beach attracts an average of 6,000-8,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to 15,000-20,000 a day during the holiday season. Panambur Beach is undergoing development through both government and private participation.