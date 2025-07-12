Adv. Sushanth C.A. Saldanha Elected President of Mangalore Diocese Catholic Lawyers’ Guild

Mangalore: The General Body Meeting of the Mangalore Diocese Catholic Lawyers’ Guild was held at Sambhram Hall, Jeppu, Mangaluru, where Advocate Sushanth C.A. Saldanha was unanimously elected President for the term 2025–2027.

A young and dynamic legal professional, Adv. Saldanha currently serves as a member of the Finance Committee of the Diocese of Mangalore and as a Professional Director of M.C.C. Bank Ltd. He is also actively involved in various organizations and serves on the Institutional Ethics Committee of Fr Muller Medical College.

The newly elected Vice Presidents are Mr. Richard D’Costa, President of the Bantwal Bar Association, and Mr. Aloysius Lobo, Chairman of the Senior Committee and former President of the Belthangady Bar Association.

Other office bearers elected are as follows:

Lolina D’Souza – Secretary

Zita Priya Moras – Joint Secretary

Rakesh Mascarenhas – Treasurer

Reshma Priya D’Souza – Cultural Secretary

Sr. Lynet D’Souza – Liturgical Secretary

Eight members were also elected to the Guild Council:

Fr Vinod Mascarenhas, Sr Rency D’Silva, Deepak D’Souza, Naveen Pais, Deepak Ferran D’Souza, Alwyn Monteiro, Laveena D’Souza, and Santhosh Peter D’Souza and Roshan D’Souza.

In his address, President-elect Adv. Saldanha expressed his and the team’s commitment to promoting legal awareness among the public, particularly within the Catholic community. He emphasized the Guild’s mission to uphold the Indian Constitution, protect legal and human rights, and support the poor and marginalized through the dissemination of legal knowledge.

Founder-President Adv. M.P. Noronha offered valuable guidance and suggestions on how the Guild can further its mission to serve justice and build legal consciousness.

The meeting was presided over by outgoing President Adv. Santhosh Peter D’Souza, who welcomed the gathering and conducted the elections alongside election officers Naveen Pais and Sr Rency D’Silva. Outgoing Secretary Sr Rency also extended a vote of thanks to Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta, Spiritual Director of the Guild, for his continued support and for providing the venue.

The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from Catholic advocates across the Diocese, reflecting a renewed dedication to service through the practice of law and the values of faith.