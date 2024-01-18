Advani, Vajpayee held rallies for Ram mandir; Lord chose PM Modi’s tenure: K’taka BJP MP Hegde

Karwar: Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Thursday said veteran BJP leaders L. K. Advani and late Atal Bihari Vajpayee held rallies for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, but Lord Ram chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure for construction of the temple and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol.

Addressing party workers, MP Hegde said, the god has decided to ensure that Prime Minister Modi emerges victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Advani and Vajpayee carried out rallies for Ram temple. Crores of people took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. But, Lord Ram chose to get installed during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi. This is again the decision of the almighty. We have to ensure the victory of PM Modi.

“In the earlier elections, you helped me win with a majority. Even this time, ensure my victory with more margin,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the party workers took Hegde to task for his non-availability.

The workers also took objection to his address in Hindi language and demanded him to speak in Kannada.

“I could not come to the constituency for health reasons. I had not met anyone and made a decision not to contest elections at that point in time,” he said.