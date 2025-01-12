After Khan Sir, BPSC sends legal notice to Guru Rahman

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued a legal notice to prominent educationist Guru Rahman on Saturday, officials said.

The commission had earlier sent a similar notice to Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, on Saturday.

The BPSC has alleged that Guru Rahman, in collaboration with Khan Sir, incited students against the commission.

The commission accused Guru Rahman of spreading confusion among candidates regarding the normalisation process in the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination and claimed that his actions, along with those of Khan Sir, fuelled student protests against the commission.

Previously, the Patna Police had also sent a notice to Guru Rahman for participating in the protest organised by BPSC candidates in Patna’s Gardanibagh.

The police had asked him to provide evidence related to the alleged paper leak incident.

The Patna police had issued a warning to Guru Rahman, popularly known as “Daroga Guru” in Bihar, instructing him to refrain from visiting the protest site in Gardanibagh until January 3.

Rahman appeared before the Gardanibagh police station where he met with a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-rank officer.

The officer had reportedly cautioned Rahman against inciting the protesting candidates.

The BPSC has escalated its action against Guru Rahman and Khan Sir, issuing separate notices demanding apologies within 15 days.

If the duo fail to comply, the commission has warned of strict legal action.

Additionally, the BPSC has sent notices to all five branches of Khan Global coaching centres, located in Mukherjee Nagar and Karol Bagh in Delhi, Boring Road and Musallahpur Haat in Patna, and Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Khan Sir has been accused of using abusive and inappropriate language against the chairman, secretary, and other officials of the commission.

The notice specifically addresses his comments targeting the officials and outlines these allegations in a detailed five-page document sent to the coaching centres.

The commission’s actions follow allegations that both Khan Sir and Guru Rahman incited students against the BPSC by spreading misinformation and making inflammatory statements.