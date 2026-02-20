Ahmedabad Crime Branch nabs 3 for thefts targeting senior citizens

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a three-man gang involved in a spate of thefts targeting senior citizens, officials said on Thursday.​

The accused allegedly offered elderly passengers rides in an autorickshaw and stole cash and gold ornaments during the journeys. The arrests are linked to a case registered at the Sardarnagar police station.

​The accused have been identified as Mohmad Yunus alias Chacha, 46; Imtiyaz alias Kuli, 36; and Sakil, 38, all residents of Ahmedabad. They were apprehended beneath Jamalpur Bridge while travelling in an autorickshaw and found in possession of stolen property.​

The case came to light after a retired SRP police inspector reported being robbed while travelling to his native place to attend a wedding. He was carrying his pension and household gold ornaments at the time.

​Police recovered items, including a gold necklace with a pendant valued at Rs 3,10,000, two gold chains valued at Rs 3,11,000 and Rs 1,56,000, two gold rings valued at Rs 73,000, and cash amounting to Rs 5,28,000. All items belonged to the complainant.​

In total, property worth Rs 15,38,000 was seized, including an autorickshaw valued at Rs 1,50,000 and two mobile phones worth Rs 10,000.

​A Crime Branch official told IANS that the investigation required sustained effort. “It took nearly five days to trace them. We examined CCTV footage extensively and worked on human intelligence inputs,” the official said.

​He added that the absence of a number plate had made identification difficult. “They had removed the number plate from the autorickshaw, which made tracking challenging, but we relied on other investigative methods,” he said.

​According to police, the accused deliberately targeted elderly passengers at pick-up points. “They specifically targeted senior citizens and have been involved in similar offences in the past. It is in connection with the present case that they were apprehended,” the official added, noting that one suspect remains absconding and is believed to be carrying Rs 60,000.

​Officials said the suspects would divert passengers’ attention during the journey to steal valuables from their bags, then drop them off.​

The offence has been registered under Sections 303(2) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.​

During interrogation, the accused confessed to other similar offences across the city.​

About 15 days ago, they allegedly stole a gold necklace weighing roughly 23.3 grams from a couple at a bus stand in the Vasna area.​

Approximately a month ago, a woman travelling from Naroda Patiya had a pair of earrings and a ring stolen. In another incident around 17 days ago, Rs 1,00,000 in cash was taken from a woman’s bag in the same area, and about one and a quarter months ago, Rs 50,000 in cash was allegedly stolen from a passenger in the Jashodanagar neighbourhood.​

Police records indicate that the accused have prior cases registered against them, with Chacha facing four cases, Imtiyaz (2), and Sakil (1). Further investigation is ongoing.​