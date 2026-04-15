AIADMK accuses DMK of distributing Rs 8,000 coupons to voters ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and counting set to take place on May 4, political activity across the State has intensified, with parties ramping up their campaigns to secure voter support.

Amid the heated election atmosphere, a fresh controversy has emerged, with the AIADMK alleging that the ruling DMK has violated the Model Code of Conduct by distributing cash-value coupons to voters.

The AIADMK has formally lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing the DMK of distributing coupons worth Rs 8,000 to voters in several constituencies.

According to the complaint, such practices amount to bribery and constitute a serious violation of election norms and the Representation of the People Act.

In its petition, the AIADMK specifically named constituencies such as Coimbatore South, Bargur, and Palacode, alleging that voters in these areas were given coupons with a face value of Rs 8,000.

The party further claimed that these coupons were issued with serial numbers, suggesting a systematic and organised attempt to influence voters ahead of polling day.

R.A.S. Senthilvel, AIADMK State Legal Assistant Deputy Secretary, submitted the complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner and the State Chief Electoral Officer.

In his representation, he alleged that DMK functionaries were engaged in the illegal distribution of these coupons across multiple constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The complaint also highlighted that key DMK candidates, including former minister Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore South, Mathiazhagan in Bargur, and Senthil Kumar in Palacode, were linked to the alleged distribution of these coupons.

The AIADMK argued that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create an uneven playing field. Describing the move as a direct attempt to “purchase votes,” the AIADMK urged the Election Commission to take immediate and stringent action against those involved.

The party has called for the seizure of all such coupons already distributed and demanded steps to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

As the Election Commission reviews the complaint, the allegations have added a new dimension to the already intense political contest in Tamil Nadu, with both major Dravidian parties locked in a high-stakes battle for power.