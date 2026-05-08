AIADMK hopes rise amid TN deadlock, Palaniswami tells MLAs ‘good things will happen’

Chennai: Amid continuing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has reportedly told party MLAs that the AIADMK would eventually form the next government in the state, raising speculation of fresh political realignments in the post-election scenario.

The developments come four days after the Assembly election results were declared, with Tamil Nadu witnessing an unprecedented political stalemate unlike anything seen in the last six decades.

Despite actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, it has so far failed to cross the majority mark required to form the government.

Against this backdrop, AIADMK MLAs have been lodged at a luxury resort in neighbouring Puducherry amid reports of intense political negotiations and concerns over possible poaching attempts by rival camps.

According to party sources, EPS met the AIADMK legislators at the resort late on Thursday night and held detailed discussions on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, he was reportedly elected leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party, with MLAs submitting signed letters endorsing his leadership.

Sources said Palaniswami conveyed confidence to the legislators, telling them to “wait patiently” as “good things will happen” and asserting that the AIADMK would form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Of the party’s 47 MLAs, around 28 are currently staying at the Puducherry resort. AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj, who won from Mannargudi, is also said to be staying with the AIADMK camp.

The resort rooms have reportedly been booked for the next seven days, and MLAs have allegedly been advised not to leave the premises without prior clearance.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the DMK Legislature Party meeting, chaired by party president M.K. Stalin, passed four major resolutions, including one sharply criticising the Congress party for extending support to TVK after contesting the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance.

The DMK also passed a resolution granting Stalin full authority to take “urgent political decisions” to ensure the formation of a “stable government” in Tamil Nadu and prevent the state from being pushed into another election.

The political uncertainty deepened further after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly stated that any party or alliance capable of demonstrating the required numbers would be invited to form the government. Reports also suggest that TVK MLAs may consider mass resignations if a DMK-AIADMK arrangement materialises.