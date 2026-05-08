Veteran Jesuit Priest Fr. Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ Passes Away at 86

Mangaluru: Fr. Ravi Santhosh Kamath, SJ, respected Jesuit priest, theologian, educationist, and spiritual guide, passed away on Friday, May 8, at 3:45 a.m. at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, aged 86.

Fr. Ivan Mendonca SJ, Superior of Fatima Retreat House, said Fr. Kamath’s health had declined, and he was on nasal feeding. He died of age-related complications.

Details regarding the funeral arrangements are pending and are expected to be announced later today. Preliminary indications suggest that the funeral will likely be held on Sunday, subject to confirmation from his family.

Born on October 5, 1939, in Kuntal Kambla, Bajpe, Fr. Ravi Santhosh Kamath was the eighth of twelve siblings. Baptized Ronald Pereira, he was affectionately known as “Ronnie” by his family members and a close circle of friends. He completed his primary education at Bajpe Church School and subsequently pursued higher education at St Aloysius College.

Endowed with exceptional academic aptitude and a fervent interest in languages, he earned postgraduate degrees in Philosophy and Psychology from Dharwad, in addition to a diploma in foreign languages from Karnataka University. Proficient in many languages, including Latin, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Tamil, Malayalam, Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, he was widely admired for his intellectual prowess and exceptional communication abilities.

Hailing from a family with a significant number of priests and nuns, Fr. Santosh entered the Jesuit Seminary in Calicut in 1958. He later obtained a doctorate in Systematic Theology from the Gregorian University in Rome and subsequently served as a professor of theology at the Jeppu Seminary for approximately 36 years. Numerous generations of priests remember him fondly as an inspiring mentor, an eloquent preacher, and a dedicated educator.

For several years, he also conducted foreign language classes through an initiative known as “The French Connection” at Fatima Retreat House. His amiable personality, approachability, and willingness to assist anyone who sought his help garnered him immense affection among both Catholics and non-Catholics. Renowned for his jovial demeanor and pastoral warmth, many affectionately regarded him as a “people’s priest.”

Fr. Ravi Santhosh Kamath celebrated the golden jubilee of his priesthood in March 2021, commemorating 50 years of unwavering service as a Jesuit priest. Throughout his extensive ministry, he maintained a deep connection with individuals from all walks of life, visiting the elderly, mentoring youth, counseling families, and guiding countless faithful on their respective spiritual journeys.

He is remembered for his tireless service, his ever-present smile, and his compassionate nature. He leaves behind a lasting legacy within the Church and in the lives of countless individuals he touched through his ministry, scholarship, and profound humanity.

The Jesuit community, clergy, and faithful across Mangaluru and beyond have expressed profound sorrow at his passing. He is remembered as a humble priest who dedicated his entire life to God and the service of others.